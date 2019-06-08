A Home Going service for MRS. MYRA JEAN DURRANT, wife of the late Bannister (Johnny) Stafford Durrant, daughter of the late Randolph and Florence Lee (nee Dowling), loving mother to Jeanne M. Durrant, Thomas H. Durrant (Yolanda) and Verdelle S. (Durrant) Dill, sister to Charles Dowling (Jeanette), James Dowling (Joeann), Arthur Dowling (Jo-Anne), Edna Davis, Gail Tucker Gibbons (late Michael), the late Robert Lee (Brenda), Harold 'Doc' Dowling, Ina (Dowling) Smith (Clarence) and Helen (Dowling) Lee, in her 85th year of 13 Cedar Park Road, Unit 24, Devonshire will be held at St. Paul A.M.E. Church on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9am.Interment will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3.30pm â€" 5.00pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Christopher J. Terry, Emma-Jean Durrant, Jeannine Langrin (Ronald), Calshae Hill; great grandchildren Taj C. Terry, Deaven Durrant-Riddick, Zavion Langrin; aunt Ethel Richardson; godchildren Jean-Ann Hayward, Jason Hayward, Kim (Ford) DeShields, Candy (Ford) Williams, Terrance Smith, Shane Armstrong, Donnelle Shested.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Mrs. Myra Jean Durrant
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 8 to June 10, 2019