AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF NADINE L. MAPP-HAWKINS, September 19, 1955 â€" April 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 4.00pm at Christ Anglican Church Devonshire The Reverend Harold Lockett.Nadine was the daughter of the late Janet Mapp Ferguson, and the late Cyril Eugene "Money Jordan" Wilson. Her Grandmother was the late Pearl Mapp, and her Brother Kevin survives her.Nadine attended Prospect Primary School and Berkeley Institute. She worked at the Bank of Bermuda and Summer Haven, before moving to the United States. Some may also remember that Nadine loved to sew and was an avid seamstress. Nadine passed away in Milton, Florida.



