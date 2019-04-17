We regret to announce the passing of MRS OTIVES PAULINE DOARS, beloved wife of the late Bandmaster Bernard Doars, devoted mother of Bernard Jr, (Shirley), Gladwyn (Elizabeth), Cheryl Jones and Philip Doars, daughter of the late Albert Hodgson and the late Matilda Hodgson, in her 93rd year, of "Vera Bern", #1 Tamarind Vale, Warwick WK 04. Further details will be announced at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019