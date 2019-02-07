AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MR RALPH ST GEORGE POWELL, beloved husband of Beverley Marceline Bernice (Somner) Powell, son of the late George and late Muriel (Robinson) Powell, loving father to Georgina, Darin (Kita), Justin (Donna), Nneka (Steven), Alan (Divina), Shamika (Lamont); brother to Winston (late Winifred), Richard (Rev. Linda) and Steven (Juliette), in his 75th year, of #15 Bulkhead Drive, Warwick WK07.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019