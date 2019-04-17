Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ernest Belknap. View Sign

ROBERT ERNEST BELKNAP III, age 81, past resident of Pembroke, Bermuda, died April 10, 2019 in Palm Coast, FL, after a long illness. Mr Belknap is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Sloan Belknap; his daughters, Elizabeth Belknap Lionetti, Berkeley Belknap Revenaugh and Ross Revenaugh, Mary Belknap McKee and Michael McKee; nine grandchildren, Robert and Isla Lionetti, Henry, Beau and Peter Revenaugh, and Emma, John, Ross and Mathilde McKee; his brothers, Thomas and John Belknap and his sister, Angela Lyon. Mr Belknap was raised in Duxbury, MA and Lloyd Neck, NY. He was the son of Robert Ernest Belknap Jr and Mary Rogers Belknap. He graduated from Pomfret School, the University of Virginia and attended NYU Stern School of Business. Mr Belknap was an officer in the US Navy. He worked as a portfolio manager on Wall Street for most of his life. Mr Belknap served on the boards of the YWCA of New York City, the United Hospital Fund of Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Hospital, and the Children's Village of Dobbs Ferry. He was a member of the Vestry of Grace Church, Brooklyn Heights and the finance committee of the Stony Creek Congregational Church. He loved sailing in the Thimble Islands and served as commodore of the Thimble Islands Sailing Club and he loved playing squash at the Heights Casino, Brooklyn Heights. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, always known for his hospitably and generosity. A funeral service will be held on May 25 at 10.30am at the Stony Creek Congregational Church, 192 Thimble Islands Road, Stony Creek, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Street Squash, 40 West 116th Street, New York, NY 10026.



