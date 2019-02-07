AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MS ROCHELLE LYNETTE DARRELL, loving mother to Jacoby and LaChelle Darrell, daughter of Ada Darrell and the late Arthur Smith, sister to Louise Alleyne (Errol) and Robert Darrell (Annette), in her 64th year, of #14 Derwent Lane Devonshire HM 16. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019