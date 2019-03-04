AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MR RODERICK VERNON BENJAMIN, son of Jonathan (Graham) Sr and Helen Benjamin, brother of Gladwyn, Jonathan (Graham) Benjamin Jr, Shirlene Ratteray, Helene Benjamin and the late Sherman Benjamin and Deborah Brangman, in his 67th year, of 6 Loyal Hill Road, Devonshire. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019