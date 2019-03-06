Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderick Vernon Benjamin. View Sign

A funeral service for RODERICK "LOLLY" VERNON BENJAMIN, beloved son of Helen Benjamin and Jonathan Graham Benjamin Sr (deceased), in his 67th year, of 'High Cliff' #6 Loyal Hill Road, Devonshire, will be held at Christ Anglican Church, Middle Road, Devonshire on Thursday, March 7,2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow at Christ Anglican Church, Devonshire.Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the Augustus Funeral Home this evening from 7.30 to 9pm and also at T.N. Nisbett Fellowship Hall, Christ Anglican Church from 1 â€" 1.50pm.Flowers may be sent.Lovingly remembered by brothers Gladwyn, Jonathan Graham Benjamin Jr; sisters Shirlene Ratteray, Helene Benjamin; uncles Stanley Davis, Charles Davis; aunts Florence McIntosh, Ann Davis. Eleanor Davis; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Johnson, Josephine Benjamin, Wanda Benjamin; brothers-in-law George Albert Ratteray, Stanfield Brangman; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and numerous other relatives and



A funeral service for RODERICK "LOLLY" VERNON BENJAMIN, beloved son of Helen Benjamin and Jonathan Graham Benjamin Sr (deceased), in his 67th year, of 'High Cliff' #6 Loyal Hill Road, Devonshire, will be held at Christ Anglican Church, Middle Road, Devonshire on Thursday, March 7,2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow at Christ Anglican Church, Devonshire.Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the Augustus Funeral Home this evening from 7.30 to 9pm and also at T.N. Nisbett Fellowship Hall, Christ Anglican Church from 1 â€" 1.50pm.Flowers may be sent.Lovingly remembered by brothers Gladwyn, Jonathan Graham Benjamin Jr; sisters Shirlene Ratteray, Helene Benjamin; uncles Stanley Davis, Charles Davis; aunts Florence McIntosh, Ann Davis. Eleanor Davis; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Johnson, Josephine Benjamin, Wanda Benjamin; brothers-in-law George Albert Ratteray, Stanfield Brangman; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and numerous other relatives and friends.AU GUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Roderick "Lolly" Vernon Benjamin. Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers