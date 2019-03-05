AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of RONALD NORMAN EUGENE CLARKE, beloved husband to Joan Clarke, son of the late Seymour and Gladys Clarke, loving father to George (Rose), Kenneth (Malaika), Rose Marie (Fitzgerald), Grace (Miles), Merlyn (Collin), Cheryl (Craig), brother of Rudolph, Joycelyn, Elsie May, Iliene, Dorothy, the late Collin, Bayfield, William, Inez, Ruth, in his 83rd year, of 11 Middle Town Lane, Pembroke East.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Norman Eugene Clarke.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019