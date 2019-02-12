We regret to announce the death of ROSE JOAN G BAGLEY (nÃ©e FOGGO) of 5 Texas Road, St George's DD 01, C/O Dorothy Crane Nursing Home, St George, wife of the late Bobby Bagley; daughter of the late Stacy and Greta Foggo; mother of the late Keith Foggo and Allan Bagley.Survived by sons Derick Foggo (Denise) and Franklyn Foggo (Esperanza) and Shelby Bagley, funeral services will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Chapel of Ease St David's at 2pm.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019