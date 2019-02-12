Rose Joan G. (Foggo) Bagley

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to Frankie, Derek, Shelby and their..."
    - Doris Foley
  • "To one of the most gracious and beautiful women I have ever..."
    - Rocky, Lisa, Scotty & Rachel Fox
  • "I send my deepest condolences to the Family of Rose Joan G..."
    - Gavin Wainwright
  • "I was saddened to hear that Aunty Joan has joined our..."
    - Randy Pitcher
  • "Oh Joan! The memories that I will have of you and my Nana..."
    - Claire Fox

We regret to announce the death of ROSE JOAN G BAGLEY (nÃ©e FOGGO) of 5 Texas Road, St George's DD 01, C/O Dorothy Crane Nursing Home, St George, wife of the late Bobby Bagley; daughter of the late Stacy and Greta Foggo; mother of the late Keith Foggo and Allan Bagley.Survived by sons Derick Foggo (Denise) and Franklyn Foggo (Esperanza) and Shelby Bagley, funeral services will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Chapel of Ease St David's at 2pm.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019
