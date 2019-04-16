Rosheena Carla Elizabeth Beek

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of ROSHEENA CARLA ELIZABETH BEEK, of #71 Glebe Road Pembroke, daughter of Vincent Smith and Edith Beek, mother to Tuare Beek, All-Reulle Shamsid-Deen and Rosheena Shamsid-Deen; grandmother to Kamori Gibbons Beek and Xai-Xae Beek; sister to Vincent Smith, Angelo Smith and Tracy Carter. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
