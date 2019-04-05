AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MISS RUNNETTE HILL-BRAND, beloved wife to Deret Brand (USA), daughter of Gwendolyn and David (O. P.) Hill, loving mother to Dene (Essy) Pitt, Dean Demi Pitt, sister to Kenneth (Keisha) Hill, Tameisha Hill (Rodney), Takia Hill (Jamaica), Takari Hill (UK) Marsha Hill (USA), Hinton (Uroy) Hill and Dave Hill (Jamaica), in her 49th year, of 741 Plummer Road, Alabama, formerly of #19 Boundary Crescent , Devonshire. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019