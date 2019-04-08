Sally Counsell Meredith

Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sally Counsell Meredith, in her 64th year. A Celebration of Life will be held at Coral Beach Club on Sunday, April 14 from 3pm to 6pm.She is survived by her loving family, husband Richard; daughters: Meaghan (Simon), Jessica and Robyn; granddaughter: Juni; siblings: Vivien (Ian), Martin (Linda), Jill (James) and Tim (Geralyn). Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews, other relatives and countless friends in Bermuda, Canada and throughout the world.Colours may be worn.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019
