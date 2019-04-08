It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sally Counsell Meredith, in her 64th year. A Celebration of Life will be held at Coral Beach Club on Sunday, April 14 from 3pm to 6pm.She is survived by her loving family, husband Richard; daughters: Meaghan (Simon), Jessica and Robyn; granddaughter: Juni; siblings: Vivien (Ian), Martin (Linda), Jill (James) and Tim (Geralyn). Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews, other relatives and countless friends in Bermuda, Canada and throughout the world.Colours may be worn.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Counsell Meredith.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019