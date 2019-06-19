We regret to announce the passing of MRS SENDRA M. TUCKER BRADY (May 23, 1951 â€" May 10, 2019) in Memphis, Tennessee, beloved wife of Walter Brady, loving mother of Jaymal Tucker; sister of Leonard and Calvin (Betty), Barbara-Ann Darrell, Brian Tucker, Anthony Wilson, the late Gregory, Leroy (Erskilene), Ricky (Debra) and Jamaine (Konnie) Tucker. A celebration of life gathering for Sendra will be held 5pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her brother Leroy's home: #3 Windgood Way Lane, Sandys â€" Tel: 234-3715 (on the Railway Trail in back of the upholstery building).Sendra also leaves to cherish her memory: her nieces, nephews, cousins, and her numerous friends.AMIS Bermuda Crematory Service
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 19 to June 21, 2019