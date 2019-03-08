AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MR SHANNON HUGH-PARKER DAVIS, beloved husband to Keishai Davis (nee Crockwell), son of Julian Steede and the late Shiran (Sherry) Steede (nee Davis), loving father to Kalea, Shannon Jr, Kenai and ZhanÃ© Davis, brother of Julanda (Toshi) Lodge and Julian (Racquel) Trott, special maternal grandparents the late Ruth and Eugene Harvey, in his 40th year, of 2 Ducks Puddle Drive, Unit 38, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019