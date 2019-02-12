Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MRS SHIRLEY IRENE (RAY) WINCHELL on February 6, 2019, the loving wife of William "Sonny", "Tweety Bird" Winchell and cherished mother of Stephen "Smiley" Winchell and the loving daughter of the late Irene Ray Friedlander (USA), of 18 White Hill Lane, Sandys, in her 71st year.A private graveside service was held at St James Cemetery, Somerset on Monday February 11, 2019 at 11am. Shirley is survived by her loving siblings, sisters: Margaret Daugherty and Judy (Brian) Gallagher (USA); sister-in-law: Remi Ray (Phillipines); brother: Arthur Lee Ray; aunts: Ethel Madeiros, Galdys (Gary) Madeiros; uncle: Alfred Ray; and special uncle: Basil.Shirley was predeceased by her brother Raymond Ray and her loving and devoted Terceira family: Mama and Papa, siblings Harry, Emily, Roberta and Silvia. She will be missed by the Conyers, Dill and Pearman family and numerous other family members and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, 32 Valley Rd, Paget PG 05, in loving memory of Shirley.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019

