SUSAN MARY SHIRLEY (NEE MCMANUS) - Born January 12 1944 Toronto, OntarioMemories of Suzy's warm smile and kind heart will live on in the memories of her family and friends. She is survived by daughters: Candace Noel Shirley, Hollyanne Michelle Shirley; ex-husband John Inwood Shirley, The Raino Family, The Cluff Family, The Gilbert Family, The Smith Family and The Gregory Family and remembered by many friends in Bermuda, Toronto, Larchmont, Rye and London UK.A memorial service to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Susan M Shirley to https://www.bassetrescue.ca AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019