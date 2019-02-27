AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Theodora Animashaun (nÃ©e Archer). The celebration for the life of Theodora Animashaun will take place at 2pm on Sunday, March 3, in the Berkeley Institute (staff lounge), Berkeley Hill, Pembroke West. Mother of one, grandmother of two, wordsmith, designer of mosaics and dolls decided her time was up on Friday, February 8, 2019. In her intricate knits she always knew how to make an entrance and now sadly to exit. Theo will be missed enormously, but leaves behind Jemi, Ariyo and Foluke, incredible memories, wisdom and gratitude. Lovingly remembered by relatives and friends.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019