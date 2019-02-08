Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TROY JAMES ALBERT BERKELEY. View Sign

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Troy James Albert Berkeley. A home-going service for TROY JAMES ALBERT BERKELEY, son of Lillian Roban (Matthew), and Howard Berkeley, brother to Terence "Toot" Darrell and the late Tyrone "Beaver" Darrell, in his 57th year, of "Lilliette" Apt 2, # 22 Railway Trail, Sandys will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre, Dundonald Street, Hamilton, TODAY, Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1pm.Interment will follow the service at St John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre, Dundonald Street, Hamilton, TODAY, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 12pm â€" 12.55pm.Lovingly remembered by grandmother: Mabel Darrell (Carriah); aunts: Juliette Knight, Lesline Somersall (Leon), Rosebud Mallory; uncles: Wayman Carriah (Valeria) and Henry Darrell; cousins: Gina Bryan, Terri-Ann, Laquita and Roydell Berkeley, Hendrea, Lillian and Oneeka Darrell and Nadia Smith , Shawn Knight, Elroy and O'Shane Darrell, Raymond "Bussie" and Langston Carriah; great-aunts: Adele Darrell, Janice Robinson and Pearl Caines; great-uncle: Jimmy Berkeley; special friends: Anthony Bailey, Josef Gooden, Michael Corday, Dennis Brown, Reginald Gomes and Conrad Simons, Island Rangers Community, Somerset Cricket Club family, numerous other family and friends.Troy was predeceased by his grandfathers: Albert (Bill) Darrell and Reginald Berkeley; uncle: Albert Darrell Jr. Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

