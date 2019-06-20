AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of PASTOR VIOLA BERNICE (NORFORD) BROWN, of Toronto, Canada, formerly of Derwent Lane (Robert's Avenue) Devonshire, the wife of the late Gilbert Brown and daughter of the late Charles and Evangelist Catherine Noford, in her 84th year. She is survived by sisters Rev Dr Dorothy Tuzo and Evangelist Mildred Hodgson. She is predeceased by brothers Austin Peterson, Sinclair Norford and Charles Norford. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 20, 2019