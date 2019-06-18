VIRGINIA LOUISE BUTTERFIELD

  • "Our Condolences and prayers to the family of Sis. Virginia..."
    - Pastor Veronica OUTERBRIDGE
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MRS VIRGINIA LOUISE BUTTERFIELD, daughter of the late Pearl I. Campbell, wife of the late Leroy Butterfield, mother to Barbara Robinson and Christopher Williamson; grandmother to Kenneth Francis and Eshe Outerbridge; aunt to Henry Campbell, Gladys Caisey and Francezia Swan, in her 88th year, of 'Good-For-Me' 67 Middle Road, Warwick WK 06. Also survived by other dear relatives and friends. Predeceased by brothers Herman and Henry Campbell. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 18, 2019
