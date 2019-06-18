We regret to announce the passing of MRS VIRGINIA LOUISE BUTTERFIELD, daughter of the late Pearl I. Campbell, wife of the late Leroy Butterfield, mother to Barbara Robinson and Christopher Williamson; grandmother to Kenneth Francis and Eshe Outerbridge; aunt to Henry Campbell, Gladys Caisey and Francezia Swan, in her 88th year, of 'Good-For-Me' 67 Middle Road, Warwick WK 06. Also survived by other dear relatives and friends. Predeceased by brothers Herman and Henry Campbell. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 18, 2019