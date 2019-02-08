Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William David "Bill" Howell. View Sign

We regret to announce the passing of WILLIAM DAVID "BILL" HOWELL of Hamilton Parish. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Betty, his daughters Karen of Edmonton, Alberta and Catherine of Vancouver BC, four brothers in Canada and their families, and numerous cousins and other relatives. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary Lynn in 1977, by elder brother Jimmy in 1945, and by his parents Bud and Doris in 1992 and 2001. Bill left Canada in 1967 and worked in a number of international assignments, culminating in his transfer to Bermuda in 1993. At his request, there will be no memorial service in Bermuda, although he apologizes to his fellow members of the Bermuda Senior Golfing Society for denying them the opportunity to wear their red jackets in public for the occasion.Cremation will take place privately at Amis Bermuda Cremation Service, with a Celebration of Life service held at a future date in Canada.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



