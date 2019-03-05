We regret to announce the passing of WINIFRED MARICHEAUX BARNARD, beloved wife of the late Charles William Barnard; mother to Aloma Foggo, Linda Waldroup (Gene) and Charles Barnard (Tina), in her 95th year, of #7 Turkey Hill, St George's.A graveside service will be held at St Peter's Cemetery, St George's on Friday, March 8, 2019, at noon.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019