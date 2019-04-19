|
|
Annette Anderson Barbee, 88, of Stanfield, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
Annette was born Oct. 2, 1930 in Union County to the late Roger Barnes Anderson and the late Edith Blanche Anderson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Neil Barbee.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Barbee, and wife, Penny; daughter, Cheryl Dunlap; grandsons, Anthony Barbee and wife, Reynolds, Cameron Barbee and wife, Meagan, Chandler Barbee and wife, Chelsea, Alex Dunlap and wife, Jessica, Payne Dunlap and Mitchell Dunlap; as well as great-grandson Liam Barbee.
A private graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Love's Chapel UMC Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at 5 p.m. in the church, 808 S. Love Chapel Road, Stanfield, officiated by the Rev. David Lowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Love's Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 126, Stanfield, NC 28163.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Barbee family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019