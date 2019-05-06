Home

Avanelle "Abbie" Burris


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Avanelle "Abbie" Burris Obituary
Avanelle "Abbie" Burris, 84, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.
Mrs. Burris was born Oct. 6, 1934 in Stanly County to the late Howard Osborne and the late Leola Hahn Osborne.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 202 N. 2nd St., Albemarle, officiated by the Rev. Harold McDonald and the Rev. Jacob Waltrip. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Survivors include husband of 59 years, Wayne Burris of Albemarle; son, Mark Burris of Charlotte; daughter, Sarah Butts and husband William of Charlotte; and grandchildren, Samuel and Benjamin Butts.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burris family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 6 to May 7, 2019
