Obituary Condolences Flowers Blanche Blalock, 93, of Kings Mountain, passed away at her home Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

She was a native of Stanly County and retired as church secretary after 30 years of service at Main Street Methodist in Albemarle.

Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Main Street Methodist Church. The Rev. Lee Shellnut officiating. Family will receive friends in the sanctuary following the service.

Mrs. Blalock was preceded in death by her husband, Newell D. Blalock Feb. 23, 1988.

She is survived by her sons, Ron Blalock of Tampa, Fla., and Tom Blalock and Betty of Kings Mountain; and Joan Blalock of Tampa; four grandchildren, Kevin Blalock and Carina of Jacksonville, Fla., Ginger Blalock Templeton and Matt of Raleigh, Carla Boggs and Jamie of San Francisco, Calif., and Tara Riopelle and Austin of Tampa; seven great-grandchildren, Avery Blalock, Lindsay Templeton, Michael Templeton, and Jake Blalock, Cole and Reece Boogs and Bradley Riopelle.

Memorials may be made to: Life Enrichment Center, 222 Kings Mountain Blvd., Kings Mountain NC 28086. Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries