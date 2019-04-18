Services Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 983-1188 Bobby Dallas Coley

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Bobby Dallas Coley, 74, of Oakboro, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Forrest Oakes Healthcare Center in Albemarle.

His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barbee's Grove Baptist Church, which he actively attended and loved.

The Rev. Ed Lowder and Larry Coley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Bob was born July 18, 1944 to the late Spurgeon Charlie and Olar Agnes Hinson Coley. He was the youngest of seven children.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Dale and Joe Craig Coley, and a sister, Patsy Jane Coley.

He is survived by Janice, his loving wife of 54 years; a son, Mark, and his wife, Cheryl; two grandsons, Jackson and Aaron, both of Raleigh; and grandson, Chris of San Diego, Calif. He is also survived by two sisters, Mallie Lanier and Lila Ingold, and brother, James (Jim) Coley and wife, Mamie, of Albemarle, and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Coley of Norwood and Clarene Coley of Spring Arbor.

Bob learned the importance of honesty and hard work as he grew up on the family farm in the Aquadale community.

Later, he worked as a knitting machine fixer, carpenter and retired from Custom Doors, Inc. in 2009.

Bob loved working with his hands and was very mechanically minded.

Having an excellent memory, Bob was often approached by family and acquaintances to share his memories of previous events and recall dates of certain happenings. He was a devoted husband, father and a proud "Poppy."

Being an avid gardener, he enjoyed sharing his produce with others. He particularly enjoyed growing the unique moon and stars watermelon.

He loved all sports, especially the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Braves.

His love of antique tractors took him to numerous tractor pulls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Barbee's Grove Baptist Church, 24819 Barbee's Grove Road, Oakboro, NC 28129.

Hartsell Funeral home of Albemarle is serving the Coley family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries