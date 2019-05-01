Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Donald Leon Barnhardt


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Leon Barnhardt Obituary
Donald Leon Barnhardt, 84, of Oakboro, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.
Mr. Barnhardt was born Aug. 10, 1934 in Stanly County to the late Paul Jacob Barnhardt and the late Croppsie Frances Brattain Barnhardt.
He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christy Lee Barnhardt, a brother, David Franklin Barnhardt, wife Doris, and nephew, Brian Barnhardt.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Oakboro. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 322 N. Main St., Oakboro, officiated by the Rev. Rodney Miller. Burial will follow with military honors at the Oakboro Cemetery at 1397 N. Main St., Oakboro. Family and friends are invited to a buffet at the Oakboro Music Hall following the services.
Survivors include son, Anthony Paul Barnhardt and wife Janna of Inyokern, Calif.; grandson, Brad Barnhardt of Los Angeles, Calif.; great-granddaughter, Kyra Lee Barnhardt of Inyokern, Calif.; brothers, Oscar Brooks Barnhardt and wife Jane of Oakboro and Paul Graham Barnhardt and wife Sharon of Louisville, Ky.
Memorials may be made to Oakboro Lions Club, PO Box 486, Oakboro, NC 28129 or Oakboro Regional Museum, P.O. Box 565, Oakboro, NC 28129.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Barnhardt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 1 to May 2, 2019
