Evelyn Barringer, 89, of Norwood, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Atrium Health Care Stanly.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 14, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Caitlin McAlhany officiated and burial was at Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Ms. Barringer was born in Coweta County, Georgia on Dec. 20, 1929 to the late Lewis and Lucille Gaddy Barnett.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Junior Barringer.
She is survived by her children, Lewis Barringer of Norwood, Michael Barringer of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Charlotte Barringer of Norwood; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Porter United Methodist Church, PO Box 993, Albemarle, NC 28002.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019