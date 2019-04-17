Jean Almond Drye, 78, of Stanfield passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Stanly Manor in Albemarle.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Stanfield with The Rev. Bruce League officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service in the church.

Born Sept. 11, 1940 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Adam P. Almond and Carrie Barbee Almond.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanfield and worked for many years as a seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Drye.

She is survived by sons Devin Drye (Cheryl) of Greensboro and Todd Drye of Stanfield; daughter Gina Efird of Stanfield; sister Brenda Carpenter of Norwood, brothers Sid Almond, Jimmy Almond and Wayne Almond, all of Albemarle; grandchildren, Eric Drye (Shannon), Chad Drye, Courtney Araujo (Angel) and Haley Efird; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Rachel and Susanna Drye.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Drye family. Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019