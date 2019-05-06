Services Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 983-1188 Johnny William Barbee Jr.

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Johnny William Barbee Jr., of Albemarle, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Born on Sept. 27, 1944, Johnny was a devoted husband, proud dad and Pepaw, loyal friend and committed volunteer.

A graduate of Badin High School, he lettered in all three sports, was an honor student and loved sketching and painting.

Johnny earned a degree from Charlotte School of Business and worked at Collins and Aikman in Albemarle before his 30-plus year career at Alcoa, Badin Works.

Co-workers describe Johnny as a supervisor who led by example, fair, driven and dependable.

Colleagues tell stories about his incredible mechanical and problem-solving skills, calls to Johnny at all hours of the day and night for help with a problem at the plant.

Many nights, he talked co-workers through complicated, step-by-step repair processes for an hour or more by phone at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.

As a young man, Johnny worked alongside his dad and Grandpa Cox on construction sites building churches and schools across North Carolina and often shared stories from those days.

Driving through Seagrove one day looking at pottery, he pointed to a school they built and in Gastonia on another trip, he and his daughter drove through a neighborhood where he saw a church that looked familiar and, yes, it was a church he, Grandpa Cox and his dad built.

He was devoted to family, always making important decisions with the family as priority.

A dedicated member of Anderson Grove Baptist Church, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Shaver, there. He led the church's fellowship hall construction project, enjoyed singing in the church choir and dearly loved his Sunday School class friends.

Even though he worked three rotating shifts most of his Alcoa career, Johnny was known for rushing out to help others in the middle of the night as an East Side Volunteer Fire Department first responder and fireman.

If the fire department alarm sounded next door or the emergency scanner at home went off, Johnny was on the way to help. He helped save many lives on teams with fellow volunteers.

He was a protector of so many people in life, a strong advocate for others and in time of need. Johnny served as chairman of the board at East Side Volunteer Fire Department and worked barbecue fundraisers there all his life. Johnny was a man of honor and courage he shared with others.

Johnny William Barbee Jr. is survived by wife, Judy Shaver Barbee of Albemarle, and their two children, Todd and Charity Barbee. Todd and Jerri Barbee are parents Arianna Barbee Hyler of Rock Hill, S.C. and Alexander Barbee of Harrisburg. Johnny is also survived by sister, Lina Barbee Chandler.

He was preceded in death by Calvin Chandler of Albemarle.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Anderson Grove Baptist in Albemarle, with 10 a.m. visitation at the fellowship hall, and 11 a.m. funeral service in the sanctuary and burial following.

Memorial gifts can be made to East Side Volunteer Fire Department, Albemarle, and Hospice of Cabarrus County.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Barbee family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 6 to May 7, 2019