Larry Edward Daniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers Larry Edward Daniel graduated to Heaven on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

He said there were three major things that happened to him: He married the love of his life Kay Parks, accepting Jesus as his personal savior and getting to go to Israel and walk where Jesus walked.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years; sisters, Kay Wells (David), and Gayle Smerznak (John); brother, Brent Daniel (Donna); and several nieces and nephews.

He was a son of Ed and Sarah Belle Daniel of Denton, who preceded him in death.

He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Salisbury where he served many years as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He had a special gift to understand and share the Bible, he taught many classes on Bible prophecy.

He raised registered black angus cows and treated them like most people threat their pets. His goal everyday was to tell someone about Jesus.

His verse was: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

We would like to thank Glen Terry and the staff of Autumn Care for all your wonderful care.

I would also like to thank our faithful friends who have been there with us through this long journey: Max and Kathy Varnador, David and Becky Fine, Bill and Gail Smith, Robin and Debbie Albright, and David and Linda Coon.

Kaye will be home at The Gables 420 Spring Arbor Ave., Salisbury.

There will be a graduation party Monday, April 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church, Salisbury.

Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Daniel family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019