|
|
Larry Eugene Griffin, 80, of Oakboro, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in CHS Stanly.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Mineral Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Kinney Wallace and the Rev. Keith Walters officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Born Jan. 9, 1939 in Union County, he was the son of the late Rufus Walter Griffin and Hazel Virginia Kiker Griffin.
He was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and was a welder with Brooks Welding in Oakboro.
Mr. Griffin is survived by his wife, Phyllis Brooks Griffin; daughter, Vicky Griffin Tesh (Randy) of Rockwell; sisters, Freddie Ann Fink of Mt. Pleasant and Helen Huneycutt (Jerry) of Locust; grandchildren, Amber Goodall (Jeff), Aimee Greene and Steven Greene; and great-grandchildren, Harrison Goodall and Christian Goodall.
A daughter, April Lee Greene, preceded him in death.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the family.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Apr. 19, 2019