Linda Layton Barbee, 69, of Oakboro, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in CHS-Northeast, Concord.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.

Following the receiving of friends, the family will hold a Celebration of Life service in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ryan Hodgins officiating.

Born Dec. 1, 1949 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late William Olin Layton and Rosa Lee Layton.

She was a member of the Albemarle Seventh Day Adventist Church and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Barbee is survived by her husband, Patrick Barbee; sons, Neal Barbee of Mt. Pleasant and Chris Elliott of Oakboro; sisters, Diane Barringer and husband, Butch, of Albemarle and Gail Dillon of Spartenburg, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Kayla and Caden Elliott, Kristen Lyell, Mason McCall, and Carson, Cole, and Cooper Barbee. She is also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews that love and will miss her very much.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.