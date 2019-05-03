Nita Jenkins Bunn

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CONCORD - Nita Jenkins Bunn died peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Atrium Health Center surrounded by her family.

Born Feb. 18, 1929 on Ann Street in Concord, Nita was the youngest of seven children of Everett and Bertha Cline Jenkins.

She was the wife of Earl Bunn for 63 years, who preceded her in death.

Nita was a graduate of Mercy School of Nursing and worked at Concord Hospital in her youth.

She then began Harrisburg Florist and operated that business for many years, until moving to Norwood to begin Norwood Insurance and Realty with her husband. They ran their business until the 1970s, then sold out and retired when Nita was only 44 to enjoy the longest retirement ever. They lived in Norwood for 43 years until relocating back to their hometown.

Nita and Earl both loved to read about and travel to historic and exotic locations. Nita particularly enjoyed the British Isles and everything about British history.

Besides travel, Nita was interested in golfing, gardening, all types of handcraft, including sewing, crocheting and quilting.

She was a fantastic cook and could be counted on for delicious holiday feasts. She was also an award-winning landscape painter and pursued oil painting for many years.

Nita was also adept at non-traditional skills, taking a bricklaying class and constructing open-latticework brick walls still standing at her former home.

Nita was a United Methodist for most of her life, and held many church offices over the years. Her last church home was Center United Methodist Church in Concord.

Nita loved a party and a gin and tonic. But perhaps her best known trait was her love for talking. Like all Jenkins, she loved to talk and could talk the horns off the proverbial billygoat.

When her husband had had enough of her talking, he would say "That's enough now!"

As Nita would then say, "One day you won't ever hear me again, and that's when God says, "It's too quiet in heaven, we need Nita up here."

Sadly, that day came and her family does, indeed, wish for another word from their irrepressible Mom and Grandmother.

Nita leaves behind three daughters, Melissa Pinkerton (Reg) of Cleveland, Va.; Melanie Coley (Brian) of Concord; and Erin Allen (Tony) of Midland. Also left to grieve are two granddaughters, Anna Irvin of Kannapolis, Elizabeth Irvin of Charlotte; and a brother, Reece Jenkins.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Atrium for their care of Nita and Denise and staff at Tinder Heart Adult Services for their care and support.

Nita requested a private graveside ceremony.

Memorials may be made in Nita's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Center United Methodist Church, 1119 Union St. S., Concord, NC 28025.

Online condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 3 to May 4, 2019