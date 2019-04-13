|
|
BASDEN-SMITH 'Joy' Elizabeth Joyce
Darracott passed away peacefully on
26th March 2019, aged 85, surrounded
by her family. She was the beloved
mother of Joanna, Geoffrey and Fiona,
much-loved sister of Julia, devoted
Granny to her nine grandchildren and a
great friend to many. She will be dearly
missed, and always remembered. A
service of thanksgiving will be held on
26th April, St Mary's Church,
Maidenhead, at 1pm. Donations, if
desired, to the Alzheimer's Society via
joy-basdensmith1.muchloved.com.
Published in The Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019