Alan Leslie AMBROSE

AMBROSE Alan Leslie on 22nd February 2019, aged 84. Beloved husband of Rosemary. Loved, loving and deeply respected father of Alastair and Felicity, grandpa to Daisy, father-in-law to Su and Brad. Funeral service to take place at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford, on Tuesday 19th March, at 2pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Prostate Cancer UK, Support 4 Sight or St Clare Hospice and can be sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, Shire Hill, Saffron Walden, CB11 3AQ, or via Alan's In Memory Page at
www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in The Times on Mar. 6, 2019
