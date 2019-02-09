Home

Angela Mary Rosalynde (Yarrow) Griffiths

Angela Mary Rosalynde (Yarrow) Griffiths Obituary
GRIFFITHS Angela Mary Rosalynde (née Yarrow) passed away on 2nd January 2019, aged 81. Much-loved wife of the late Clive Griffiths, beloved mother to Rosemary, Amanda and David, and adored grandmother to William and Owen. Already deeply missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at St Peter's & St Paul's Church, RG8 OSR, on Friday 15th February 2019, at 2pm. Family flowers only, but donations welcome, to Wyfold Group RDA c/o Tomalin & Son Funeral Directors. Tel: 01491 573370.
Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2019
