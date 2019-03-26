|
|
DAVID Ann died peacefully on 20th March 2019, aged 94. Of Sandhurst, Gloucestershire. Beloved wife of the late Patrick David (headmaster, Kings School Gloucester) and a much-loved mother and grandmother. A service of thanksgiving at St Lawrence Church, Sandhurst, Gloucester, GL2 9NP, on Monday 1st April, at 2pm. No flowers, donations to Crisis via: Michael Gamble Funeral Directors. Station House, Station Road, Stroud, GL5 3AR. Tel: 01453 790900 or online at www.michaelgamble.net.
Published in The Times on Mar. 26, 2019