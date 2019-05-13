|
LONG Annette (née Picton) Widow of Professor David Long, died peacefully at home on 1st May 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. The funeral will be held at Kent & Sussex Crematorium, Cemetery Chapel, Tunbridge Wells, TN25JJ, on Friday 31st May, at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.cwaterhouse.co.uk, or by cheque, sent c/o C.Waterhouse & Sons, Funeral Directors, High Street, Burwash, TN197ET. Tel: 01435 882219.
Published in The Times on May 13, 2019