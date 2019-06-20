Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony FRATER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Clive Tony FRATER

Obituary Condolences

Anthony Clive Tony FRATER Obituary
FRATER, Anthony Clive Tony died peacefully on 12th June 2019, aged 81, at home in Cerne Abbas. Much-loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Cerne Abbas, on Monday 24th June, at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations for Age UK may be sent c/o Grassby Funeral Service, 8 Princes Street, Dorchester, DT1 1TW. Tel: 01305 262338 or made online at www.grassby-funeral.co.uk.
Published in The Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.