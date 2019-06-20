|
FRATER, Anthony Clive Tony died peacefully on 12th June 2019, aged 81, at home in Cerne Abbas. Much-loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Cerne Abbas, on Monday 24th June, at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations for Age UK may be sent c/o Grassby Funeral Service, 8 Princes Street, Dorchester, DT1 1TW. Tel: 01305 262338 or made online at www.grassby-funeral.co.uk.
Published in The Times on June 20, 2019