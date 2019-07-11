|
ANDREWS Dr Arthur Andrews B.Sc Ph.D EurChem C.Sci C.Chem FRSC QP, died unexpectedly but peacefully at Worthing Hospital on 22nd June 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn for 57 years and the deeply loved and loving father to Elizabeth and Caroline. Proud grandfather of Victoria, Edward and Catherine. A man who never stopped learning, with an unbending spirit of defiance against the passing of the years. A private family funeral has taken place. A memorial service will be held later in the year. All enquiries to H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU. Tel: 01903 234516.
Published in The Times on July 11, 2019