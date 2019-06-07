Home

Arthur Roy CRUTTENDEN Obituary
CRUTTENDEN Arthur Roy on 3rd June 2019, aged 94, peacefully, at the Royal Sussex, Brighton. Roy, ('The Boss'). Former Olympian (1956, Long Jump) Director of PSA (DofE), and so much more. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Margaret (nee Watkins), father of Timothy (dec'd) and Richard Lawson-Cruttenden, grandfather to Oliver, Jack, Venetia and Imogen. Memorial service at St Giles Church, Shermanbury, RH13 8HF, 19th June, at 2.30pm, and afterwards at Henfield Village Hall. No flowers please. Donations for St Giles, if desired, via: arthurroycruttenden.muchloved.com or c/o Henfield Funeral Services, Henfield, BN5 9HN.
Published in The Times on June 7, 2019
