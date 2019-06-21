|
ENOCH Barry Anthony (also known as Tony) died peacefully on 13th June 2019, aged 80, at Lady of the Vale Nursing Home, Bowdon Vale, Altrincham. He is survived by his beloved brother and sister in law Duncan and Lynn and nephew and niece Christopher and Catherine. The funeral will take place at Manchester Cathedral on the 27th June 2019, at 2pm. Donations in his memory can be made to Parkinson’s UK rather than floral tributes. All enquiries to Arthur Gresty Funeral Homes. Tel: 0161 973 1515.
Published in The Times on June 21, 2019