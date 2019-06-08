|
Phil (Bernard Philip) died peacefully on 23rd May 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Much-loved husband, father and grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Church, Brinton, Norfolk, NR24 2QF, at 1pm, on Tuesday 25th June. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if desired, cheques made payable to NSPCC or M&GN Joint Railway Society may be given at the service or sent c/o Holt Funeralcare, Haysel House, Station Road, Holt, Norfolk, NR25 6BS.
Published in The Times on June 8, 2019