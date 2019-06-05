|
AYRES
Lt Col Brian William Ayres MBE died peacefully on 26th May 2019, aged 86. Beloved husband of Penelope and of the late Greta (deceased 2003), father of Alexandra, Andrew and Annabelle (deceased 1973), brother to June, grandfather to Natasha, Verity, Harry, Charlotte and William and greatgrandfather to Ava, Stella, Cleo, Ruby and Robyn. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Luton Road, Kinsbourne Green, Harpenden, Herts, AL5 3QE, on Tuesday 11th June 2019, at noon. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, can be made to the British Red Cross, 44 Moorfields, London, EC2Y 9AL, tel: 0300 456 1155.
Published in The Times on June 5, 2019