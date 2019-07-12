|
|
BUCKINGHAM Bryan died peacefully on 8th July 2019, aged 90. Beloved husband to Jennifer, amazing father to Jenny, Sarah, Michael and Abigail, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend to so many. Funeral service at Kettering Crematorium on 24th July, at midday. No flowers, but donations, if desired, to Macmillan Nurses, c/o A.Abbott & Sons, Rushden. CAMPBELL Dr Norah (née Webb) died peacefully on 29th June 2019, aged 85. Remembered by her husband Angus, children and grandchildren as well as fellow church members, former medical colleagues and friends. Memorial service on 15th July, 12.15pm, at St Mary Magdalene, Ashton-on-Mersey.
Published in The Times on July 12, 2019