More Obituaries for Bryan BUCKINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan BUCKINGHAM

Bryan BUCKINGHAM Obituary
BUCKINGHAM Bryan died peacefully on 8th July 2019, aged 90. Beloved husband to Jennifer, amazing father to Jenny, Sarah, Michael and Abigail, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend to so many. Funeral service at Kettering Crematorium on 24th July, at midday. No flowers, but donations, if desired, to Macmillan Nurses, c/o A.Abbott & Sons, Rushden.
Published in The Times on July 12, 2019
