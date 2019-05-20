Home

Catherine Mary (Zochonis) GREEN

GREEN Catherine Mary (née Zochonis)died peacefully at home on 13th May. Dearly loved widow of John, mother of Anthony, Nigel and Daphne, and muchloved grandmother and greatgrandmother. Service of celebration for her life to be held at St Mary Abbots Church, Kensington, at 3pm, on Thursday 23rd May, preceded by her funeral at West London Crematorium, East Chapel, Harrow Road, at 12.45pm, on the same day. Family flowers only. Donations to St Mary Abbots Church.
Published in The Times on May 20, 2019
