BROWN Catherine Rosemary (née Saxon) passed away on 8th May 2019, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Austin Brown FRCS, dearly loved mother to Wendy, Diana, David and Simon (d.1985), grandmother to Ben, Isabel, Tristan and Elizabeth, and step grandmother. You are forever in our hearts. Funeral to be held at The church of the Good Shepherd, 272 Dyke Road, Hove, on Wednesday 5th June, at 11am. No flowers please, but donations, if required to Martlets Hospice.
Published in The Times on May 13, 2019