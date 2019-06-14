Home

DE ARAUJO Cecil Julius Sabinus on 7th June 2019, aged 79, passed away at home following a spirited battle with complications as a result of diabetes. Much-loved son of Flora Campos and Charles de Araujo (both deceased), husband to Sushila (deceased), and brother to Albert and Alfred (both deceased). He is survived by his long time partner and best friend Maria, children Fiona (Keith), Annabelle (Trevor) and Charles (Deepti), grandsons Jacob, Reece and Reuben, siblings Carmen (Alfred), Ivan (Debbie), and Cynthia (Mike) as well as a host of adoring nieces and nephews, including Lesley and John who were especially close to him. Funeral arrangements are available from Ballard & Shortall Funeral Directors, Tel: 01293 520 011. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the East Surrey Hospital Capel Annexe Ward or Diabetes UK.
Published in The Times on June 14, 2019
